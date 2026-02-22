Fog alert issued as visibility set to drop across coastal, internal areas

ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of dense fog formation expected to impact the UAE from 01:00 until 10:00 on Sunday, 22 February.

Horizontal visibility is forecast to deteriorate significantly across coastal and internal regions, with conditions potentially worsening during peak early-morning hours.

NCM advises motorists to exercise caution, reduce speeds, and follow official road safety instructions. Commuters should remain alert to potential travel delays until conditions clear mid-morning.