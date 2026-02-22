Arab Parliament condemns reported remarks by US Ambassador to Israel

CAIRO, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned remarks attributed to the United States Ambassador to Israel referring to the “acceptability” of Israel’s control over the Middle East and Arab territories, describing them as a dangerous deviation from international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and as an incitement to entrench occupation and legitimise policies of annexation by force.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed that any talk of control over the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes a flagrant violation of international legitimacy and undermines the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state with Al Quds as its capital.

He called on the US Administration to clarify its position and rectify these statements, affirming that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are a red line, and that any political cover for occupation and settlement activities is wholly unacceptable.