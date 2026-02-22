Sultan bin Ahmed attends University of Sharjah Alumni ceremony

SHARJAH, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the University of Sharjah Alumni Association’s annual ceremony on Saturday evening. The event took place at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology in University City.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the attendees and graduates, underscoring the significance of this distinguished scientific and social gathering that reunites alumni from various cohorts and disciplines as they return annually to their alma mater.

He shared the story of Ibn al-Haytham, the renowned scholar of optics, who studied at the House of Wisdom in Baghdad before traveling to Egypt, where he achieved global recognition and became a symbol of scientific excellence. Despite his success, Ibn al-Haytham eventually returned to Baghdad. When asked why he came back at the height of his fame, he replied, “I return to give back some of what I have learned. I return to teach as I was taught.” He chose to spend his final years educating and mentoring students, making knowledge a continuous and enduring mission.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan noted that, in the spirit and blessings of the holy month, the graduates similarly return to their university — to the place where their first dreams took shape, to the halls that nurtured their ambitions, and to the professors who illuminated their paths.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan, President of the University of Sharjah, outlined the purpose of the annual alumni gathering and the university’s vision behind it, addressing the graduates by saying:“Your return is not simply a visit; it is a renewal of commitment and a reaffirmation that the bond between a student and their university does not end at graduation. Rather, it marks the beginning of a new phase of giving, engagement, and belonging. At the University of Sharjah, we do not regard you as former graduates, but as lifelong partners in our journey of growth and development. You are the ambassadors who carry the university’s name wherever you go, and the bridges that connect the past to the present, and the present to the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi underscored the vital role graduates play in the university’s continued development, drawing on their professional experience, expertise, and real-world skills. He affirmed that the university welcomes their involvement in inspiring current students, identifying future needs, and contributing to the enhancement of academic programmes. He also highlighted their importance in enriching the student experience and mentoring the next generation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan, President of the University of Sharjah, stated that the university has established Alumni Association branches in various countries to strengthen communication among graduates, support professional development, and create networks for collaboration and mutual support.

He concluded by affirming, “The doors of your university are always open to you. We take pride in your achievements, celebrate your successes, and stand beside you at every stage of your journey.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan and the attendees then viewed a presentation entitled “The Alumni Association: A Renewed Commitment and Lasting Support,” which highlighted the association’s significance and its role in deepening ties between graduates and the university.

Her Excellency Dr Amna Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and an alumna of the University of Sharjah, delivered an inspiring address during the ceremony. She described the university’s annual graduation event as a reflection of the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University of Sharjah.

She emphasised that H.H. firmly believes the most valuable and enduring investment is in people, and that nurturing minds is the fundamental pillar upon which nations are built and progress.

Her Excellency also reflected on her academic journey as a member of the first graduating class of the University of Sharjah. She highlighted the rich educational and professional opportunities available to students, as well as the vibrant campus activities and strong academic support provided by faculty members.

She shared key lessons that shaped her academic and professional path, particularly in the field of sustainability. Among them were the importance of lifelong learning in any environment, the value of attentive listening as a source of wisdom, the need to seize opportunities, and the cultivation of a growth mindset that encourages continuous self-development and meaningful contribution.

Her Excellency Amna Abdullah Al Dahak concluded her address by sharing words of advice with the University of Sharjah graduates, encouraging them to preserve their passion for knowledge, dedication to their work, and commitment to giving back. She emphasized that this passion is the true engine that sustains ambition and drives the achievement of their goals and aspirations.

At the start of the ceremony, Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech affirming that, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of the University, the institution is steadily advancing toward building a future-focused academic environment.

He highlighted the university’s ongoing efforts to update its academic programmes, strengthen scientific research in accordance with international standards, and invest in advanced technologies to provide a deeper, more effective, and impactful educational experience.

Dr Ajami emphasised that the University of Sharjah Alumni Association is more than a simple communication channel. It serves as a dedicated platform for graduates, providing professional development opportunities, access to high-quality programs, and a wide-ranging network that connects alumni across multiple disciplines.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah announced that H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi had approved the university’s initiative to organise a mass wedding ceremony for its graduates. This socially meaningful initiative aligns with the Year of the Family, emphasising that strong societies begin with stable families. It aims to support graduates, promote family stability, and reinforce the values of unity and cohesion that underpin the community.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah concluded his address to the graduates, saying, “Do not wait for the perfect moment to begin; take the initiative to create and seize opportunities. Start with what you have, build on your accomplishments, and continue to grow. Remember, learning does not end with a degree—always return to your university and your mentors to continue the journey of knowledge.”

The Sharjah Academy of Performing Arts Choir, part of the University of Arts, delivered a captivating musical performance.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured Her Excellency Dr Amna Abdullah Al Dahak, along with the winners of the Ramadan Sports Tournament organised by the Alumni Association. He also recognised the sponsors and supporters of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association, expressing gratitude for their generous contributions and wishing them continued success in their endeavours.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Ramadan Village Exhibition for Graduates showcased a variety of displays and products created by graduates from diverse fields, highlighting their projects, businesses, and achievements.

In addition to H.H. the President of the University of Sharjah, the event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Her Excellency Dr Amna Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Head of the Head of Sharjah Government Legal Department; Hamad Ali Al Mahmoud, Head of the Department of Economic Development; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; members of the University’s Board of Trustees; faculty and administrative staff; graduates; and representatives of sponsoring companies.