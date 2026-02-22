Emirates Red Crescent contributes AED50m to Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Emirates Red Crescent has contributed AED50 million to support the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans.

The initiative was launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This step reinforces the culture of giving established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian work.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “We have directed the Emirates Red Crescent to support the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, believing that caring for orphans is a national responsibility and a humanitarian mission that knows no borders. “In the UAE, goodness is a deeply rooted approach and the act of giving is a firmly established culture, drawn from the legacy of Sheikh Zayed. Through this contribution, we renew our commitment that our nation will remain a beacon of humanity and a source of good will for all.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans embodies the values established by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation – values of compassion, preserving dignity, and strengthening social cohesion.

In line with the vision of the UAE President, the country continues to entrench a culture of sustainable giving to ensure opportunities for future generations. Through this endowment, the UAE affirms its collective responsibility to care for orphans, invest in their education and health, empower them, and provide the foundations for a dignified life, contributing to national development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that this contribution reflects the Emirates Red Crescent’s commitment to supporting national initiatives focused on family and childhood, and strengthening community partnerships to assist the most vulnerable, embodying the solidarity and compassion that characterise UAE society.

The Emirates Red Crescent places strong emphasis on its local programmes and projects as part of its social responsibility, supporting families and enhancing quality of life and social stability within the country. This local role is matched by its humanitarian efforts abroad, reflecting the comprehensive nature of its mission and its approach of promoting generosity and solidarity both inside and outside the UAE.

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative aims to provide a sustainable funding source for orphan care, ensuring a more stable future and improving their quality of life across various areas. It also seeks to promote endowment values, reinforce the concept of charitable endowments as a driver of sustainability, revive endowments as development tools for communities, strengthen social solidarity, and encourage broad participation in supporting different segments of society.