Abu Dhabi Police launch winter tourism awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Tourism Police Department at Abu Dhabi Police has implemented an awareness initiative aimed at tourists and visitors of winter camps across the emirate.

The campaign was conducted in coordination with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to enhance safety awareness during the winter season.

The initiative aims to strengthen visitor safety at tourist and leisure destinations by highlighting key security guidelines that ensure a safe and comfortable experience, while reinforcing cooperation with government entities to enhance quality of life across the emirate.

Visitors were introduced to the role of the Tourist Police, including their duties, services and methods of assistance available at tourist sites. Guidance covered how to contact authorities, request support and respond to emergencies, ensuring visitors remain well-informed while enjoying winter camp activities and outdoor destinations.

The campaign also included the distribution of awareness leaflets featuring important contact numbers and details of police services, supporting community safety and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence in public spaces frequented by tourists and families.

Souvenir gifts were presented to visitors as part of the outreach programme, reflecting a constructive approach to engagement between Abu Dhabi Police and the tourism community. The initiative underscores the commitment to strengthening partnerships with visitors and promoting Abu Dhabi as a safe and welcoming destination.