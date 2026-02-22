Binghatti Holding contributes AED10 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Binghatti Holding announced a contribution of AED10 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds upon a deeply-held humanitarian vision championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who deems efforts to combat hunger a constant moral and humanitarian priority that is not related to an emergency or a passing crisis, but stems from the deep conviction that protecting human life, especially that of a child, is the heart of all development efforts.

The campaign is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, said, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds on the humanitarian campaigns we have come to expect from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum every Ramadan. These efforts play a key role in alleviating the suffering of underprivileged communities and further underscore the UAE’s global status as a leader in philanthropy.”

BinGhatti added, “Contributing to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects our firm conviction in the importance of solidarity and collective action to achieve the noble goal of rescuing children worldwide from the threat of hunger and malnutrition. This contribution also reflects our belief in the need to dedicate all efforts and resources to improve living conditions, with a focus on children at risk of hunger.”

The number 11.5 represents the separating line between a situation recoverable by quick intervention, and another where a child is facing the risk of mortality. A middle-upper arm circumference (MUAC) measurement under 11.5 indicates wasting, and the loss of the minimum required muscle mass and nutritional reserve, and a life-threatening vulnerability of the immune system.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).