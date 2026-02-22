Museum of the Future receives 5 million visitors since opening

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, affirmed that Dubai and the United Arab Emirates have made designing the future a shared global goal, uniting the world to create a better tomorrow by leveraging present and future opportunities, serving communities and ensuring the best for future generations.

His remarks came on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Museum of the Future’s opening, as it approaches the milestone of five million visitors since its opening on the 22nd February 2022. The figure reflects the Museum’s expanding global presence and growing demand for its programmes and unique experiences. It also reinforces its status as a leading destination attracting visitors from diverse cultures and nationalities as well as a platform where great minds exchange expertise and transform forward-looking ideas into reality.

“The Museum of the Future, which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by bringing together leading minds from around the world to ask the right questions and develop practical solutions for the challenges of tomorrow. Since its launch four years ago, the Museum has evolved into a thriving knowledge-based ecosystem that turns ideas into programmes, dialogues and experiences that inspire, equip and serve as a laboratory for practical solutions to tomorrow’s challenges,” said Al Gergawi.

“The Museum of the Future bridges thought and experience, dialogue and application. It has become a global space that empowers people to understand rapid transformations and prepare for them. It reflects the UAE’s message that the future is not something to wait for, but something to design and build today through innovation and creative collaboration,” he added.

Over the past four years, the Museum of the Future has recorded a distinguished track record of achievements and milestones. It has hosted 620 events, conferences and talks addressing key themes including artificial intelligence, sustainable cities and the future of education, health, the economy, work, technology and the arts. It has also organised 224 educational programmes, specialised workshops and interactive learning experiences targeting a diverse range of age groups and professional sectors.

In 2025 alone, the Museum welcomed nine Heads of State and 46 Ministers for official visits, alongside diplomatic and governmental delegations from around the world, further consolidating its position as a destination for high-level engagement.

As it enters its fifth year, the Museum of the Future affirms that this milestone marks not the conclusion of a phase but the beginning of a broader journey, building on its achievements to expand the global impact of its platforms and programmes.

The Museum of the Future continues to serve as a centre for global dialogue and collaborative action through flagship initiatives that have strengthened its international presence. These include hosting the Dubai Future Forum, widely recognised as the world’s largest gathering of futurists as well as the Future Talks series, which features leading thinkers, decision-makers and international experts to discuss major scientific, humanitarian and technological transformations.

The Museum also serves as a hub for initiatives that support and empower Arab minds, most notably the ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative, aligned with its mission to revive the Arab region’s contribution to shaping humanity’s future and strengthening its presence in the global community. The Museum has honoured 18 distinguished Arab scholars and influential figures through the initiative across its three editions.

During the year, the Museum also hosted a special session with global superstar Sarah Jessica Parker as part of the Future Talks series, exploring the future of sustainable jewellery and reflecting its ability to convene influential international figures across diverse sectors.

The museum’s programmess have seen wide participation from different segments of society, including students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. It launched numerous specialised learning programmes and initiatives focusing on strengthening foresight skills.

The museum maintains its impact through strategic partnerships with research institutions, academic organisations and global companies.

During the World Governments Summit 2026, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, directed that the Museum of the Future become the permanent home of the ‘World Preservation Lab and BioVault’.

The Lab transitions from a temporary exhibition at the Summit soon to a permanent installation at the Museum, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to supporting scientific innovation and leveraging biotechnology to protect the environment and preserve wildlife.

Established in collaboration with Colossal Biosciences, a global leader in biotechnology and species preservation, the Lab will introduce scientists, academics and biotechnology researchers to the latest innovations in protecting endangered species and enhancing ecosystem sustainability. It also raises awareness among visitors about the importance of protecting natural and biological diversity and its vital role in sustaining life on Earth.

Architecturally, the Museum of the Future’s structure embodies Dubai’s narrative of transforming bold ideas into reality. Rising 77 metres high, its iconic design merges engineering innovation with cultural symbolism. Its façade comprises 1,024 precisely manufactured panels covering 17,600 square metres and is adorned with Arabic calligraphy featuring quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ensuring the Museum’s message of imagination and innovation remains embedded in the city’s urban landscape.

Sustainability is integral to the Museum’s design and operations. More than 30% of its energy needs are generated through solar sources, supported by advanced thermal insulation systems, high-efficiency cooling technologies and energy-saving LED lighting. In 2023, the Museum of the Future received LEED Platinum certification for energy and environmental design, reinforcing its position as a model for sustainable architecture in the region.

As it enters its fifth year, the Museum of the Future emphasises that its journey is measured not only by the number of visitors or events hosted but by its ability to create real lasting impact and build global bridges of cooperation that transform challenges into opportunities, embedding a culture of scientific optimism and innovation as fundamental pillars for a more human and sustainable future.

This milestone reflects a journey that began with the idea on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, followed by the project announcement on 3rd March 2015, the issuance of Law No. 19 of 2015 establishing the Museum, and its global opening in 2022. Today, the Museum stands as one of the most visited destinations and one of the fastest-growing institutions in the global knowledge community.