UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor-General of Saint Lucia, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Governor-General of Saint Lucia and to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on the occasion.