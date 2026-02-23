Korea's exports rise 23.5% in first 20 days of February

SEOUL, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports expanded 23.5 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of this month, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$43.5 billion in the 1-20 February period, compared with US$35.2 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to figures released by the Korea Customs Service.

Imports increased 11.7 percent on-year to $38.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.9 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In January, exports expanded 33.9 percent from a year earlier to $65.85 billion on strong demand for semiconductors.