Abdullah bin Zayed meets US President’s Advisor for Arab and African Affairs in Washington

WASHINGTON, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Massad Boulos, US President’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, during a working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah to Washington.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Boulos reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance cooperation across various fields in support of their mutual interests and to reinforce security and stability at regional and international levels.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the depth and diversity of the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States, stressing the importance of building on existing partnerships and deepening cooperation in priority sectors to support sustainable development in both friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Boulos also discussed ways to develop the UAE-US partnership in the African continent and enhance joint coordination to support development and stability efforts in its countries, contributing to fulfilling the aspirations of its peoples for growth and prosperity.

In this context, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of ensuring complementarity between the development initiatives of the two friendly countries and strengthening joint action with regional and international partners to advance sustainable development and promote peace and stability in Africa.

The meeting also addressed the tragic developments of the civil war in Sudan and the need to reach an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians to alleviate their suffering.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah praised President Donald Trump’s leadership efforts to prevent Sudan from descending into greater extremism, division and an escalating humanitarian crisis, and thanked the United States for hosting the humanitarian conference and the Quad meeting, describing them as key steps to maintain international engagement in light of the protracted war and its devastating humanitarian repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also praised the efforts of Boulos and his close follow-up of the Sudan file and his role in supporting endeavours aimed at achieving a ceasefire and strengthening the humanitarian response, contributing to the protection of civilians and advancing the political solution track and the establishment of an independent civilian government.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to continuing cooperation with the friendly United States and its regional and international partners to support dialogue, de-escalation, and sustainable political solutions, contributing to achieving security and development for the peoples of the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.