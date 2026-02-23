Powerful winter storm shuts schools, disrupts travel across US Northeast

NEW YORK, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Local authorities in New York City announced on Monday the full closure of the city’s transportation network, except for emergency travel, as a powerful winter storm swept across the northeastern coast of the US.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring snowfall accumulations of up to 60 centimetres in some areas, making travel “extremely dangerous.” Officials warned of potential power outages due to strong winds and heavy snowfall that has begun blanketing city landmarks and severely reducing visibility.

A state of emergency has entered into force, including the closure of streets, roads, and bridges to cars, trucks, and all types of bicycles. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid nonessential travel amid what has been described as the most severe storm to hit the region in a decade.