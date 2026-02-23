Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

WASHINGTON, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, during a working visit to Washington.

The meeting reviewed UAE-US strategic relations and addressed several issues of mutual concern, particularly initiatives aimed at advancing dialogue and tolerance, fostering a culture of coexistence, and countering hate speech and extremism in all their forms.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Ambassador Kaploun discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords as a platform for promoting tolerance and coexistence, building bridges of trust, and consolidating a culture of peace in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE, in line with its longstanding approach of promoting tolerance and human fraternity, attaches special importance to supporting international initiatives aimed at combating antisemitism. He stressed that protecting societies from hate speech and extremism is a collective responsibility that requires close international cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stated that promoting mutual understanding among peoples and consolidating a culture of dialogue represent a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable peace. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continued cooperation with the friendly United States and its partners to advance security and stability, and to promote the values of coexistence at regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.