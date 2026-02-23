Awqaf Abu Dhabi contributes AED100 million to support 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' initiative

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has contributed AED100 million towards the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, reinforcing its commitment to transforming wealth into a catalyst for sustained growth, enhanced social wellbeing, and economic resilience.

Launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative embodies the deeply rooted values of generosity and giving in the UAE. It draws inspiration from the legacy of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established humanitarianism as a national principle and sustainable giving as a lasting framework for development.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said, “The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative embodies the UAE’s vision of endowment (waqf) as a tool for sustainable development and social solidarity in line with national priorities. The initiative represents a modern endowment ecosystem, governed by international best practices, that ensures long-lasting and meaningful social impact, creating a supportive environment for orphans to thrive.”

Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, stated, "At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we are committed to establishing a robust endowment ecosystem that ensures sustained support for orphans through a sustainable investment-driven approach. This model guarantees their access to high-quality education and healthcare services, while also empowering them socially to become active members of their community and to pursue their aspirations with confidence.”

He continued, "The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ campaign represents another charitable milestone in the UAE’s distinguished record of globally recognised humanitarian efforts, reflecting the vision of our wise leadership to institutionalise philanthropy and humanitarian work as a deeply rooted and sustainable national approach - one that enhances quality of life, strengthens social cohesion, and promotes the values of tolerance and peace."

Awqaf Abu Dhabi continues to launch initiatives aligned with national priorities. Its “Life Endowment” campaign, launched during the Year of Community, successfully raised nearly AED1 billion. Launched during the Year of Family, the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative is already attracting strong engagement from individuals, institutions and private sector entities, reflecting its profound humanitarian significance for the wider UAE community.