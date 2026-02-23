Al Ansari Holding contributes AED10 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Holding, the parent company of Al Ansari Financial Services and Al Ansari Exchange, announced a contribution of AED10 million, in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to implement sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world by promoting a wide-reaching community movement that supports its aims.

It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Holding, stated, “It is an honour to contribute to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The campaign reflects the UAE’s leading humanitarian role, and its active support to international initiatives to combat hunger and achieve sustainable development goals.”

He added, “Our contribution coincides with Al Ansari Exchange’s 60th anniversary and reflects our commitment to social responsibility and supporting MBRGI’s programmes. Childhood hunger is a challenge that extends beyond a mere lack of nutrition; it is a humanitarian crisis that undermines children’s right to life, growth, education and stability.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).