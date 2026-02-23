Arada awards AED1.55bn W Residences contract

SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has awarded the main construction contract for W Residences at Dubai Harbour to UAE-headquartered Engineering Contracting Company (LLC).

All three towers of the luxury waterfront destination will be delivered under the terms of the AED1.55 billion agreement.

Early works underway, enabling works, including excavation and piling, have already begun at the mixed-use project following the award of a AED51 million contract to APCC Piling & Marine Contracting.

Scope and design the main contract covers the construction of 490 branded luxury residences across three towers, along with premium amenities within a landscaped connecting podium. Valued at AED5 billion, the development will offer a range of apartments and duplexes, including rooftop penthouses with private pools.

Leadership comments Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, described the appointment as a key milestone for one of the UAE’s most anticipated waterfront destinations, adding that the project will combine striking architecture with marina living and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Amenities and operations Operated by Marriott International, the 40-storey LEED Silver-certified complex will feature Dubai’s longest infinity pool, a 40,000-square-foot fitness centre, residents’ lounges, a music studio, sports simulator, games room, private cinema, guest suites, dining outlets and co-working spaces.

Smart homes and location All homes will incorporate smart technology, branded interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The project overlooks Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island, and forms part of the wider Dubai Harbour master plan developed by Shamal Holding, which includes retail, hospitality, cruise and yachting facilities.