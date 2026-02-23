Ammar bin Humaid receives 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' delegation, reviews preparations for 'Humaid Air Bridge'

AJMAN, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received a delegation from ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” at Al Zaher Palace to review the progress of final preparations for the launch of the “Humaid Air Bridge” aimed at providing relief and support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The humanitarian air bridge was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to provide urgent relief to the Gaza Strip in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative comes as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in support of the fraternal Palestinian people and to alleviate their suffering amid the current circumstances.

The delegation included Mohammed Al Marri, Head of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 committee and others.

At the outset of the meeting, attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, H.H. the Crown Prince received Ramadan greetings from the delegation members and was briefed on the operational plans for the air bridge, as well as the schedule of relief shipments to ensure their swift and efficient delivery to those affected in the Strip.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman affirmed that the launch of the “Humaid Air Bridge”, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, reflects the deeply rooted culture of giving in the UAE and underscores the country’s fraternal and humanitarian commitment towards the people of Gaza, particularly during these blessed days.

He added that the “Humaid Air Bridge” is not merely a relief initiative, but a message of solidarity carrying hope and goodness, and a reflection of the profound humanitarian approach established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This path continues today under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Members of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delegation affirmed that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and the close follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi reflect the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian approach and ensure the swift delivery of assistance to those in need.