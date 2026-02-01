Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a telephone call from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Araghchi exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the overall current regional situation and latest developments in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the vital role of successful US-Iran negotiations in strengthening the pillars of security in the region, fulfilling the aspirations of its peoples for further prosperity and stability, and supporting regional and international peace.