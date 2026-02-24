Inaugural Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Wathba Ramadan Championship 2026 officially opens

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the inaugural Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Championship – Al Wathba 2026 was officially inaugurated Monday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Festival site.

Held under the theme “From Roots to Sky,” the opening ceremony featured choreographed artistic performances celebrating Emirati heritage and the nation’s deep-rooted sporting culture, reflecting the UAE leadership’s sustained support for both amateur and professional athletics.

The event utilised advanced drone displays to highlight key milestones in the history of UAE sport, complemented by fireworks and sophisticated visual effects.

A highlight of the evening was an exhibition football match between “Ismail Matar’s Friends,” led by the Emirati icon, and “Ali Al Habsi’s Friends,” captained by the celebrated Omani goalkeeper, featuring several prominent former Arab footballers.

The organising committee confirmed that registrations across all sporting disciplines have approached 5,000 participants. The football category reached its capacity of 64 teams shortly after opening, selected from 80 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The championship now encompasses 16 sports, with cricket added this year in response to high demand from across the UAE. The comprehensive programme includes football, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, volleyball, tug of war, running, cycling, chess, jiu-jitsu, judo, muay Thai, padel, table tennis, badminton, Emarati Motaraha (traditional wrestling), and cricket.

Total prizes and raffle awards for the tournament amount to AED10 million. Daily raffles have been established for spectators, where each festival entry ticket serves as an automatic entry into draws for luxury vehicles, airline tickets, shopping vouchers, and entertainment packages. Furthermore, specialized awards include AED150,000 for excellence in media coverage and AED50,000 for the best fan photography shared via social media platforms.

The championship is scheduled to run from 23rd February to 17th March 2026, corresponding to the 6th through the 28th of Ramadan.

Throughout the Holy Month, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will remain open daily from 5:30 PM to 2:00 AM, reinforcing Al Wathba’s status as a premier destination for community sports and cultural engagement.