Gold falls from three-week high

NEW YORK, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell from a more than three-week high on Tuesday, with spot gold declining 1.5 percent to $5,150.38 per ounce by 01:25 GMT after hitting a more than three-week high earlier in the day.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 1.1 percent at $5,170.70.

Spot silver fell 3.1 percent to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Spot platinum lost 2.9 percent to $2,092.31 per ounce, while palladium shed 2.1 percent at $1,706.50.