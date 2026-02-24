Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City earns JCI Academic Medical Centre re-accreditation

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has achieved re-accreditation as an Academic Medical Centre by Joint Commission International (JCI) under the recently launched 8th Edition Standards. This milestone positions SSMC among the first healthcare institutions in the UAE to hold this prestigious designation.

The re-accreditation underscores SSMC’s commitment to patient safety, quality excellence, and leadership in medical education and research. It also reiterates the world-class quality care available to patients in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to the emirate’s position as a hub for healthcare excellence.

The 8th Edition Standards introduced by JCI represent the most advanced global framework for healthcare accreditation, with enhanced emphasis on patient-centred care, health equity, leadership accountability, safety culture, digital transformation, and measurable outcomes.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said, “This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of our teams, who strive every day to deliver world-class care to the communities we serve. Being re-accredited under the new 8th Edition standards is a testament to the strength of our integrated model, where exceptional patient care, cutting-edge education, and pioneering research come together to elevate healthcare in the UAE.”

He added, “Widely recognised as the benchmark for healthcare quality and safety, JCI accreditation reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and our ambition to set new benchmarks for excellence, locally and globally.”