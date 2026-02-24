Zayed Authority’s Ramadan Bazaar promotes inclusion of People of Determination in Community

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Majlis under the Office of Citizen and Community Affairs at the Presidential Court, inaugurated the Ramadan Bazaar for Products of People of Determination, under the theme “With the Family Towards Empowerment and Inclusion.”

The bazaar will run until 1st March at Al Qurm Majlis in Abu Dhabi, as part of the initiatives of the Year of the Family 2026, and in line with the Authority’s strategy for social and economic empowerment.

The initiative represents a practical translation of the Authority’s objectives to support People of Determination and their families, empower small projects, and enhance community participation as a sustainable model to be replicated annually, reflecting an integrated vision that places the family as a key partner in the development journey.

The bazaar serves as a national platform to enhance the economic and social empowerment of People of Determination and their families, support small businesses and productive families, and showcase outstanding products that compete in quality with leading markets, within a Ramadan atmosphere that reflects the values of solidarity and social cohesion.

Sales and interactive activities will take place daily after Taraweeh prayers, with the participation of the Innovation Centre in Al Bahia, vocational rehabilitation workshops in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as productive families and youth projects led by People of Determination. Happily, Ever After will manage and organise the event and its logistical arrangements.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that organising the Ramadan Bazaar aligns with the leadership’s vision of placing the family at the heart of development, noting that the initiative represents a genuine platform to highlight the productive capabilities of People of Determination and strengthen their self-confidence.

He affirmed that the creativity witnessed today, transformed into competitive products of high quality and distinction, sends a clear message that People of Determination are true partners in development. The bazaar is not merely a Ramadan event but a space to showcase talents, strengthen the sustainable family economy, and reinforce the concept of inclusion based on competence and productivity. The theme “With the Family Towards Empowerment and Inclusion” reflects the Authority’s vision to build long-term social impact based on solidarity, generosity, and confidence in capabilities.

The initiative directly aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 by placing the family at the centre of the event through activities that strengthen family bonds, empower families of People of Determination economically and socially, and support productive families, contributing to sustainable social impact and raising awareness of the value of work and productivity.

The bazaar is expected to contribute to increasing participants’ income, boosting their sense of self-worth and competitiveness, and expanding community awareness of the talents and capabilities of People of Determination, reaffirming their vital role in building a more inclusive and cohesive society.