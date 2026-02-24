UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish receives seven new cases

AL ARISH, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish has received seven new patients and injured individuals from the Gaza Strip over the past few days to receive necessary medical care, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid challenging humanitarian conditions.

This brings the total number of cases received by the UAE Floating Hospital to 33 since the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Medical and nursing teams immediately began providing healthcare services upon the patients’ arrival, in line with the highest approved medical standards, ensuring a swift response and the provision of necessary treatment according to each case’s condition.

The hospital’s administration reiterated its full readiness to accommodate additional patients and continue delivering treatment services in line with the highest recognised medical standards.