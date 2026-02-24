Korea's producer prices rise for 5th consecutive month in January

SEOUL, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's producer prices rose for a fifth consecutive month in January, driven by a marked increase in semiconductor prices and higher agricultural costs, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The producer price index (PPI), a key gauge of future consumer inflation, climbed 0.6 percent from a month earlier to 122.50 in January, accelerating from a 0.4 percent rise in December, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The index has increased steadily since September, rising 0.4 percent that month and 0.3 percent both in October and November.

From a year earlier, producer prices went up 1.9 percent in January, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Producer prices serve as a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they affect the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.