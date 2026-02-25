Motorists warned as dense fog threatens to blanket UAE

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Commuters and residents across the UAE have been urged to exercise extreme caution as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert for dense fog and sharply deteriorating visibility starting late Tuesday night.

The weather bureau warned that horizontal visibility could drop significantly, and at times reach near-zero, over several coastal areas and islands. The atmospheric conditions are expected to persist from 23:30 on Tuesday, 24 February, until at least 10:00 on Wednesday morning.

NCM advises motorists to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and strictly avoid using hazard lights while driving in foggy conditions.