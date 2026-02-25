Mansour bin Zayed joins Presidential Court, judiciary, education staff for Ramadan Iftar

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, joined employees of the Presidential Court, members of the judiciary, and representatives from the education sector for a Ramadan Iftar banquet held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the attendees exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month, praying to Almighty Allah for a month of goodness and blessings. They further extended their wishes for the continued prosperity and wellbeing of the UAE leadership, government, and people under the wise guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour remarked that the Holy Month of Ramadan serves as a recurring occasion to renew the values of giving and benevolence. He noted that the month deepens the principles of compassion, tolerance, and solidarity—qualities that remain steadfast pillars of UAE society.

He further added that the spiritual and humanitarian significance of the Holy Month strengthens social bonds and embodies the cohesion and national unity that define the country.

The banquet was attended by several ministers and senior officials.