New oil well begins production in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez

CAIRO, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced the start of crude oil production from a new well, "Belayim Marine 133," located in the Belayim Marine field in the Gulf of Suez.

The well has commenced operations at an initial production rate of approximately 1,500 barrels per day.

In a statement today, the Ministry noted that this well is the first result of a new investment programme launched by Italy's Eni in the Gulf of Suez, Sinai, and Nile Delta regions. This follows an agreement signed with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to inject fresh capital into these concession areas.

The Ministry added that the "Trident 16" drilling rig is now being mobilised to begin work on another new well, "Belayim Marine 131," as part of the ongoing strategic development plan.