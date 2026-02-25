Rublev, Medvedev advance to Dubai Tennis Round of 16 as Humbert upsets Tsitsipas

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Several top seeds progressed to the Round of 16 in the 34th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP 500), following the conclusion of the Round of 32 matches held today at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud.

Among the key results, Russia’s Andrey Rublev, the 2022 champion and fifth seed, defeated France’s Valentin Royer in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in one hour and 29 minutes. Rublev will next face France’s Ugo Humbert, the 2024 champion, who eliminated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2025 titleholder, with a 6-4, 7-5 victory in a match lasting one hour and 26 minutes.

Seventh seed Karen Khachanov of Russia overcame Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, who advanced from qualifying, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3, in a contest that lasted two hours and 12 minutes. Khachanov secured the win with a strong performance in the second and third sets.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the 2023 champion, opened his campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over China’s Shang Juncheng to book his place in the Round of 16. He will next meet Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in a clash between two former Dubai champions.

In another match, second seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4, firing 12 aces and saving three break points to seal victory in straight sets.

The day’s results underlined the high level of competition in the tournament, which features eight players ranked among the world’s top 20, alongside several former champions