Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of Commerce in Washington

WASHINGTON, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, during a working visit to Washington.

The meeting reviewed means to advance trade cooperation between the two countries and strengthen partnerships in priority sectors, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence, reflecting the depth of their strategic ties.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Howard Lutnick also discussed enhancing joint cooperation under the Pax Silica, a US-led international initiative aimed at building secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chains for technologies foundational to the artificial intelligence (AI) era, especially silicon and critical minerals that underpin chips, advanced computing, and other high-tech systems.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored that the United States is a key strategic partner of the UAE in its journey towards comprehensive and sustainable development, noting that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is witnessing qualitative growth that reflects the strength of their longstanding relations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s aspiration to continue joint work with the United States to open new avenues of cooperation, serving shared interests and contributing to sustainable prosperity for both nations.

The meeting was attended Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.