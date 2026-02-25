Korea wage job growth hits Q3 high

SEOUL, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea recorded the fastest growth in wage jobs in three quarters during the third quarter of last year, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of wage employee positions stood at 20.92 million as of the end of August, up 139,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

This marks the biggest on-year gain since the fourth quarter of 2024, when 153,000 positions were added, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The increase in wage jobs during the third quarter of 2025 was mainly driven by employment growth in the health and social welfare sector, which added 129,000 positions compared to a year earlier.