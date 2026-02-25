Dubai Customs explores ways to enhance employment in logistics sector with ‘Masar 33’ partners

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs recently held a coordination meeting with strategic partners for the 2026 edition of the “Masar 33” initiative, targeting the private logistics sector. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Nafis Council and members of the Nafis Youth Council, following the opening of registration for companies to join the initiative’s second batch this year.

The session brought together some of the world’s leading logistics and supply chain companies, including Aramex, FedEx, UPS, CMA CGM, Maersk, and DHL, highlighting the strength of public-private collaboration in supporting workforce localisation and enhancing labor market sustainability.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources at Dubai Customs, said, “We take pride in our strategic partnerships with global leaders in logistics and supply chains, which set a pioneering example of government-private sector cooperation. Supporting localisation and empowering national talent in this vital sector remain top priorities, and through this initiative, we aim to create high-quality opportunities that build a skilled national workforce capable of leading the future of Dubai’s logistics sector.”

He added that the Masar 33 programme has made significant progress in recent years, successfully connecting national talent with premium employment opportunities. “We look forward to continuing this momentum in collaboration with our partners, strengthening the sustainability of the labor market, and achieving Dubai’s strategic targets in this field,” he said.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments and accomplishments of the initiative, including successes in linking national talent with specialised roles in the logistics sector. Attendees also discussed the 2026 plan for Masar 33, covering the proposed timeline, operational and regulatory requirements for the next phase, and preparations for a supportive career fair aimed at connecting job seekers with participating companies.

The discussion further included a review and confirmation of current and anticipated job vacancies among partners, ensuring the initiative is fully prepared to meet labor market needs. Partners also shared insights and recommendations on enhancing the initiative’s effectiveness, increasing its impact, and proposing improvements to optimise the beneficiary experience and expand sustainable employment opportunities.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on the next implementation steps, ensuring accelerated progress toward Masar 33’s objectives of empowering national talent and solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for logistics and supply chain excellence.