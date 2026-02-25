Dubai Industrial City attracts ready-mix investment

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Industrial City has strengthened its position as a leading destination for manufacturing and construction materials by attracting the first Dubai-based plant of ALAS Emirates Ready Mix.

ALAS Emirates Ready Mix has entered an agreement with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to develop a new facility in the region’s premier manufacturing and logistics hub.

The project, spanning over 160,000 sq.ft., marks a significant milestone in ALAS’s regional growth strategy and demonstrates its commitment to supporting the UAE’s dynamic construction sector. Developing this facility at Dubai Industrial City will expand ALAS Emirates Ready Mix’s operational presence, enabling the company to better serve construction projects across the UAE.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City; Saif Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Bin Fadel Holding; Petr Celis, CEO of the ALAS Construction Materials Division, and senior representatives from leading companies in the construction sector.

The new facility will feature modern administrative and operational facilities, as well as state-of-the-art batching plants designed for lower power consumption. Construction is set to be completed in Q3 2026, with operations expected to commence in the same quarter. The facility is expected to achieve a ready-mix concrete production capacity of up to 400 m³ per hour.

“Strengthening the building materials sector is vital to supporting the UAE’s industrial and construction ambitions, and we are excited to see ALAS Emirates Ready Mix expand its operations at Dubai Industrial City,” said Alshawareb. “Aligned with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, this facility will not only enhance the UAE’s capacity for high-quality ready-mix concrete but also advance sustainable construction practices across the region.”

Celis said, “Breaking ground on our Dubai branch marks a decisive milestone in ALAS Emirates Ready Mix’s UAE expansion, underscoring our commitment to shaping the future of construction in the region.”