UK delegation reviews UAE nuclear emergency preparedness system

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) hosted members of the Young Generation Network (YGN) of the Nuclear Institute of the United Kingdom, as part of a technical visit focused on the UAE’s nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response framework. The visit by the YGN is the first of its kind.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to FANR’s role as the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator responsible for protecting the public and the environment.

The programme covered FANR’s responsibilities in nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response, the national emergency framework, and the regulatory tools, systems, and functions used to support effective decision-making during emergencies.

The delegation also toured FANR’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), where they learned about its nuclear assessment, radiological monitoring, and communication capabilities.

The EOC enables FANR to coordinate response activities with national stakeholders and international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during nuclear and radiological emergencies.

“Engaging with the next generation of nuclear professionals is essential to sharing the UAE’s experience in nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector, both locally and globally,” said Mohammed Al Marzooqi, FANR’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager.

The Young Generation Network has been active for more than 25 years and comprises over 2,000 members. It supports early-career professionals by promoting communication, collaboration, and professional development across the nuclear industry in the UK and internationally.

FANR’s Emergency Operations Centre was inaugurated in 2019 and plays a central role in national nuclear and radiological emergency exercises and drills, as well as hosting international activities such as the IAEA’s ConvEx-3 exercise, involving 75 Member States and 12 international organisations, and multiple nuclear emergency review missions.