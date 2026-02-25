UAE National Orchestra joins World Association for Performing Arts

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has joined the World Association for Performing Arts (WAPA), marking an important step in the Orchestra’s long-term strategy to build an international network of creative and institutional partnerships.

The membership follows the UAE National Orchestra’s participation in the Beijing Forum for Symphonic Music, where Managing Director Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi was invited to deliver a keynote address on the formation of the Orchestra and its artistic vision.

The invitation and the reception to the keynote address reflected the strong interest in the UAE National Orchestra as a new cultural institution representing a national sound, one that is rooted in heritage and forward-looking in spirit.

The UAE National Orchestra’s membership of WAPA places the Orchestra within a global community of leading performing arts institutions from 22 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

The association provides a platform for connection, exchange and collaboration, supporting the development of creative partnerships that span cultural geographies and artistic traditions.

This membership aligns with the UAE National Orchestra’s vision to build and establish long-term partnerships and cultural relationships around the world. It also reflects the Orchestra’s commitment to representing the UAE internationally through an original national voice that expresses the nation’s identity, values and ambition.

Sheikha Al Qassimi said, “Being part of WAPA is an important step in how we begin to build our international presence as a national orchestra, rooted in heritage and forward-looking in spirit. Our participation in the Beijing Forum and the conversations that followed affirmed the relevance of our vision and the interest in how the UAE is shaping its cultural institutions today. We see this as the start of a wider exchange, one that connects musical traditions, geographies and ideas through collaboration.”

Launched in 2020 by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts, the World Association for Performing Arts provides an international platform for cooperation across the performing arts sector, supporting joint productions, touring, digital initiatives, and talent development. The association currently includes 34 member institutions worldwide.

The UAE National Orchestra’s engagement with WAPA represents a milestone in a broader international journey, laying the groundwork for creative partnerships and cultural collaboration that will continue to develop over time.