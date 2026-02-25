TRENDS celebrates graduation of first cohort of 'Researchers of Tomorrow' Programme

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory, through its Dubai office, celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of participants in the intensive “Researchers of Tomorrow” training programme.

The programme was implemented over two months and included master’s and bachelor’s students from the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, and California State University.

Participants received theoretical and practical training in the fundamentals of research writing and report preparation, presentation skills, data analysis tools, opinion polling and field survey methods, and sampling techniques.

The programme integrated structured guidance, research training, and intellectual engagement through professional dialogue, enabling students to develop practical skills in analysis, academic writing, and professional communication.

The graduates were honoured and awarded certificates of participation and successful completion during a ceremony chaired by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory. Dr. Al-Ali congratulated the students on completing the course with excellence, emphasising that since its inception, TRENDS has been committed to investing in, training, and qualifying young people.

He noted that this commitment contributes to preparing a promising generation equipped with the skills and competencies necessary for research.

Dr. Al-Ali further stated that TRENDS seeks to enhance young people's capabilities and develop their research and knowledge competencies, recognising them as future leaders and decision-makers.

He added that the organisation remains dedicated to launching diverse training programmes and professional development courses aligned with TRENDS’ global strategy and vision, which aims to equip university students with the tools needed to anticipate future developments through knowledge-based research, strategic analysis, and foresight studies.

The CEO also affirmed that the “Researchers of Tomorrow” programme will continue to offer high-quality training courses in the coming period, thereby supporting the centre’s vision and its slogan, “Investing in youth is investing in the future.” This will be achieved by expanding student training initiatives and strengthening their capacity to produce research papers and specialised studies grounded in rigorous research methodologies.

Fahad Al-Mahri, Senior Researcher and Head of the TRENDS Dubai Sector, explained that the “Researchers of Tomorrow” programme consisted of two tracks: one for undergraduate students and another for master’s students.

He said that the undergraduate and recent graduate tracks were specifically structured for students transitioning from academic study to applied research. Participants in this track received systematic guidance to build foundational competencies in research design, analytical writing, and professional communication within a dynamic, innovative research environment.

The programme emphasised the development of sound research methodology, the refinement of academic writing skills, and the proper evaluation and citation of credible scholarly sources.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Researcher and Director of the TRENDS Dubai Office, stated that the master’s track targeted graduate students who already possess foundational research skills and are prepared to undertake advanced analytical work. This track was conducted in an environment that fosters a deep understanding of regional and international developments. Participants demonstrated independence, methodological rigour, and the ability to apply graduate-level academic standards within a structured research setting.

He added that throughout the two-month training period, participants enhanced their critical thinking and advanced academic writing skills. They also received extensive instruction in source evaluation, argument development, and analytical writing, further strengthening their capacity to conduct high-quality research.