Public warned of dense morning fog, temperature drops across UAE through Monday

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged the public to exercise caution due to a chance of fog and mist formation over various parts of the country from Thursday, 26 February, until Monday, 2 March 2026.

On Thursday, morning humidity will lead to a chance of fog or mist over some internal areas, followed by fair to partly cloudy skies and a decrease in temperatures. Winds will reach speeds of up to 40 km/hr, potentially causing blowing dust, while the sea is expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and will become rough in the Oman Sea by evening. Friday will see a similar probability of morning fog over eastern internal areas, with light to moderate winds and sea conditions becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

The NCM expects Saturday to be humid with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially toward the north, though temperatures are forecast to increase during the day. By Sunday, humidity will be concentrated over western areas in the morning, with a decrease in temperatures expected over the western coast and a chance of cloudiness by night. Sea conditions may become rough westward in the Arabian Gulf during Sunday night.

The five-day period concludes on Monday with continued humidity and a probability of mist formation by morning over internal areas.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a further decrease in temperatures and freshening winds reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea is expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea throughout Monday.