Public Prosecution warns against unlicensed digital fundraising

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution has issued a legal clarification regarding the criminal offence of calling for or promoting fundraising activities without a licence from the competent authority.

The Public Prosecution clarified, through an awareness video published today across its social media accounts, that any individual who creates, manages, or supervises a website to solicit donations without official approval faces legal action. The warning also extends to the publication of information on electronic networks or through any means of information technology to promote the unauthorised collection of funds.

The Public Prosecution stated that such actions, or the violation of existing licence conditions, are subject to penalties in accordance with Article 46 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.

This initiative is part of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal literacy and raise public awareness of the nation's prevailing legislation. By disseminating these legal facts as part of the Criminal Media Centre’s “Wa’i” (Awareness) campaign, the authority aims to promote a culture of legal compliance and transparency across society.