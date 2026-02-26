UAE renews commitment before Human Rights Council to women’s empowerment, gender equality, protection of children’s rights

GENEVA, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has renewed its commitment to empowering women, consolidating gender equality and protecting the rights of children.

This came in the State’s statement delivered by Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva,, before the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, currently convening in Geneva.

Al Musharakh said that the UAE continues to promote human rights, empower women and strengthen their leadership role, and to consolidate gender equality in a manner that ensures the full protection of the rights of women and girls and supports the safeguarding of children’s rights.

In light of this commitment, he noted that the UAE looks forward to its membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2028–2030 term.

He added that the UAE affirms that the protection of human rights is a collective responsibility requiring multilateral action based on dialogue and mutual respect in order to confront extremist ideology and hate speech and to adopt effective measures, particularly in light of escalating crises.

He reaffirmed that the UAE remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip, stating: “My country announced during the Board of Peace meeting additional support amounting to US$1.2 billion for Gaza, thereby making the UAE the leading donor to Gaza.”

He further stated that the UAE continues to pursue a sincere and effective humanitarian diplomacy, which, through successive mediation efforts, has contributed to the success of prisoner exchanges operations involving thousands of detainees between Russia and Ukraine, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a trusted mediator enjoying the confidence of all parties.

The ambassador stressed, "Amidst international efforts to find a resolution to the catastrophic civil war in Sudan, one of the warring parties responsible for committing atrocities continues to use this platform to undermine these initiatives, including the efforts of the Quartet. This is being carried out through the continued levelling of false accusations against my country and United Nations mechanisms."