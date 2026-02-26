UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over these heinous attacks, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.