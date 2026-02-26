Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria's Zamfara State

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemed the terrorist attack that targeted Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria, resulting in the killing of dozens of innocent people and the kidnapping of several women and children.

The Council affirmed absolute rejection of such terrorist acts, which are incompatible with the teachings of Islam, the principles of all divine religions, international conventions, humanitarian values, and universally recognised ethical norms.

It calls for intensified international efforts to address the root causes of extremism and terrorism and to strengthen pathways for dialogue, coexistence, and peacebuilding in a manner that safeguards the security and stability of all peoples.

The Council extends deepest condolences to the government and people of Nigeria, and to the families of the victims, praying that Almighty Allah grant a swift recovery to the injured and ensure the safe return of those who have been abducted.