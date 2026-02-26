US-UN meeting on Western Sahara concludes in Washington

NEW YORK, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) --Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, confirmed that the joint ministerial meeting on Western Sahara held in Washington on 23 and 24 February witnessed in-depth discussions based on Morocco’s autonomy proposal in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

Speaking on the occasion, Dujarric said that this joint ministerial meeting was the third on Western Sahara since January, describing the atmosphere as encouraging: "This is encouraging, and significant work will still be required, including on the key issue of self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict."