‘Tadweer’ launches Ramadan campaign to celebrate values of giving

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has launched its Ramadan campaign, ‘Tadweer Al Khair’, under the theme “In Ramadan, the meaning of goodness is renewed”. The campaign promotes a culture of giving, reduces waste and highlights positive community behaviours by linking the local traditional values of the Holy Month with practical sustainability practices and the 4Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle and recover.

The campaign forms part of Tadweer Group’s ongoing efforts to engage community members and businesses, reinforce social responsibility in protecting the environment and preserving resources, and support the transition towards a more sustainable future for coming generations, in alignment with the “Year of the Family 2026,” which calls for compassion, cohesion and collaboration.

As part of the campaign, the Group is organising a series of initiatives that translate its message of goodness into action. These include the annual “Environmental Champions Iftar”, held in recognition of Tadweer Group’s frontline workforce, who form a vital part of Abu Dhabi’s waste management ecosystem.

By honouring 500 top performers, the event reinforces the campaign’s central message that everyday dedication and responsible work create lasting impact. The programme also features interactive activities and games in the spirit of Ramadan, fostering a positive and welcoming atmosphere that celebrates contribution, strengthens team cohesion and reflects Tadweer Group’s culture of recognition and institutional support.

The campaign also coincides with the launch of a weekly short-form video series titled ‘Legacy of Sustainability’, published across Tadweer Group’s digital platforms throughout Ramadan. The series highlights inherited values within Emirati culture that reflect efficient resource use, environmental awareness and responsible stewardship. It explores traditional architecture, everyday practices and historic design approaches that demonstrate how optimisation of resources and reduction of waste have long been embedded in Emirati daily life, well before sustainability emerged as a modern global term and formal policy concept.

Commenting on the campaign, Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “This campaign highlights the deep connection between the values of giving and social responsibility that are amplified during Ramadan and the positive behaviours and sustainable practices they inspire. It underlines that sustainability is not a new concept, but part of our cultural heritage and a shared social and national responsibility.”

He added, “Correspondingly, the campaign underscores that every individual has a role towards the environment and the community. By recognising those who work on the frontline of waste management, we acknowledge their essential role in maintaining Abu Dhabi’s environmental standards and operational system, while reminding every community member that they have a role in reducing waste, improving resource recovery and contributing to a brighter, more sustainable future for all.”