Korea’s central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 2.5%

SEOUL, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady Thursday.

In a widely expected decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea held the key rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in its latest rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

This marked the sixth consecutive on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Since October 2024, the Bank of Korea has cut the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent in a bid to bolster economic growth while keeping the level unchanged since May 2025.