Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 46

SAO PAULO, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has risen to 46, according to figures released by the state fire department on Wednesday.

Flooding and landslides displaced around 3,600 people in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, located about 110 kilometres apart, while 21 people remain missing, the fire department added.

Brazil's federal ⁠government has sped ​up relief and humanitarian aid to the ⁠region, sending health agents and national defense professionals, according to a statement.