UAE Ramadan Volunteer Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ramadan Volunteer Forum was launched in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a national initiative aimed at reinforcing the culture of institutional volunteerism and enhancing community readiness during the holy month of Ramadan.

The forum witnessed broad participation from volunteers and representatives of health, educational, and volunteer organisations, as well as private sector institutions.

The forum was organised by the UAE Community and Specialised Volunteer Programme and Emirates Giving Association, in partnership with Jaheziya.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirates Doctors, and President of the UAE National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme “Jaheziya,” said organising the forum aligns with a national vision to build a sustainable volunteer ecosystem that integrates knowledge-based qualification, practical training and field implementation. He noted that this approach aims to transform volunteer initiatives into projects with direct and sustainable impact on individuals and society.

The programme included a series of specialised lectures beginning with “Fundamentals of Volunteerism,” which covered concepts, values, ethics, and the rights and duties of volunteers. This was followed by a lecture on “Community Volunteerism,” focusing on analysing community needs and supporting families and senior citizens. Another session, “Specialised Health Volunteerism,” reviewed the role of volunteers in awareness, prevention, and supporting community health campaigns.

The forum also featured a lecture on “Specialised Educational Volunteerism,” highlighting academic guidance, student support, and skills development, as well as a session on “Specialised Environmental Volunteerism,” which addressed sustainability concepts, tree planting, and recycling.

In addition, a practical workshop titled “Designing and Managing Volunteer Work” discussed mechanisms for transforming ideas into measurable and implementable initiatives based on clear performance indicators.