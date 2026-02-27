UAE refutes false claims made by parties to conflict in Sudan at UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates affirmed that it is exercising its ''Right of Reply'' to the unfounded allegations issued by parties to the conflict in Sudan, during the session held on 26 February 2026 as part of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Counselor at the UAE Permanent Mission in Geneva, stated in his remarks — which included the official “Right of Reply” to the unfounded allegations made by parties to the conflict in Sudan — that the UAE is exercising its Right of Reply to one of the parties to the conflict in Sudan, which has directed baseless and false accusations against the UAE.

Instead of dedicating time to protecting the rights of the Sudanese people and engaging seriously in international efforts to end this civil war, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continue to divert attention from their fundamental responsibility to protect civilians and safeguard their dignity, he said.

He added that what is being witnessed today is yet another transparent maneuver to deflect attention from accountability regarding multiple allegations of war crimes documented in official reports.

Al Mazrouei said: “We have listened to the briefing by the High Commissioner for Human Rights and to the interventions of distinguished speakers regarding the responsibility of all warring parties — the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — to respect their obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law.”

He explained that the Sudanese Armed Forces have launched systematic attacks on hospitals, markets, and educational institutions using drones, in addition to credible evidence indicating the use of chemical weapons. This record of atrocities also includes extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, and acts of sexual violence against women and girls.

He expressed deep concern over reports of incidents of sexual violence in areas under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces targeting medical personnel and humanitarian volunteers, underscoring that civilians, the Sudanese people, and international efforts are not among the priorities of the warring party.

While the UAE has clearly condemned all violations committed during the conflict, the representative leveling accusations against his country today has remained silent regarding these atrocities. This warring party has also systematically avoided accountability for its links to extremist groups, particularly those associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

He added that numerous reports have documented the questionable independence of the Sudanese National Committee in a recurring pattern of impunity relating to elements of the Sudanese Armed Forces in these series of violations. The party’s refusal to cooperate with international investigative mechanisms further demonstrates its attempt to evade responsibility.

Al Mazrouei stated that the warring party accusing his country today has lost its credibility in addressing this Council or claiming any role in shaping Sudan’s future, after having seized power by force alongside the Rapid Support Forces, committed grave war crimes, obstructed humanitarian aid access, and consistently blocked all peace initiatives put forward by the international community.