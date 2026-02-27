Gold broadly steady as fall in Treasury yields balances tempered safe-haven bids

NEW YORK, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold was broadly steady on Friday as a drop in US Treasury yields eased the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while muted ​safe-haven demand kept prices in check.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent at $5,192.19 per ounce by 0543 GMT. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to a three-month low on the day.

Additionally, US gold futures for April delivery were ​up 0.3 percent at $5,209.20. The dollar was set to gain 0.6 percent for the month, as indications of a more hawkish Federal Reserve made dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot silver rose 1.6 percent to $89.73 per ounce, and was headed for a 6.1 percent gain on the month. Spot platinum ​climbed 5.2 percent to $2,260.09 per ounce, a four-week high, while palladium gained 2.3 percent to $1,825.29.