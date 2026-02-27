DEWA, Germany’s Saarland discuss boosting clean energy cooperation

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Jürgen Barke, Minister of Economics, Innovation, Digitalisation and Energy and Deputy Prime Minister of the German State of Saarland, to discuss cooperation in renewable and clean energy.

The meeting was attended by officials from DEWA, including Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation & the Future, and Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources.

Both sides underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and Germany to accelerating the global energy transition, advancing clean technology innovation and strengthening partnerships that support climate action and sustainable economic growth.

Al Tayer outlined DEWA’s flagship projects and strategic initiatives that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy solutions.

He highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer (IPP) model, which will have a production capacity of more than 8,000 megawatts by 2030.

The solar park plays a pivotal role in achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100 percent of the emirate's total power capacity from clean sources by 2050.

Al Tayer also pointed to DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project at the solar park, the first facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power.

He said the project supports research and development and explores the use of green hydrogen as a clean fuel for mobility, industry and energy storage, contributing to the development of a sustainable hydrogen economy.

Al Tayer added that DEWA continues to deploy advanced technologies in renewable energy, smart grids, energy storage and digital transformation to enhance efficiency, reliability and sustainability across its operations.

He reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and knowledge exchange to accelerate innovation in clean and renewable energy.

Barke commended the UAE’s ambitious clean energy targets and DEWA’s leadership in implementing large-scale renewable energy projects.