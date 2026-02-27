'Umm Al Emarat' aid ship reaches Al Arish Port with 7,300 tonnes of Gaza aid

EL ARISH, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's humanitarian aid ship “Umm Al Emarat” has arrived at Egypt's Al Arish Port carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of relief supplies to alleviate the dire conditions facing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, received the vessel alongside a high-level delegation from UAE charitable institutions and Egyptian partners to oversee offloading procedures and the transfer of aid to the UAE’s humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish.

Ambassador Al Zaabi stated that the continuous flow of Emirati humanitarian support for over two and a half years, facilitated by the UAE humanitarian aid team and "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," reflects the nation’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people and its sustainable approach to humanitarian work.

The ship carries food, medical supplies and shelter materials, prepared by 16 charitable and humanitarian organisations from across the UAE.

The UAE humanitarian team in Al Arish has commenced the process of offloading and transporting the aid to the UAE's logistics hub in preparation for its entry into Gaza in coordination with humanitarian partners and relevant authorities.

The humanitarian vessel 'Umm Al Emarat' is the 13th vessel dispatched by the UAE as part of its continuous humanitarian sea bridge to support the Palestinian people, reinforcing the UAE's established policy of providing aid and relief to populations in need.