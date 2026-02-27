Kuwait's Abdullah Faisal Al Buti ignites competition at Dubai International Holy Quran Award

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- “With the Quran, the mind expands to embrace everything” – a principle that has guided Kuwaiti contestant Abdullah Faisal Al Buti throughout his journey to the 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

The Holy Quran has been his driving force, multiplying his energy and motivating him to master many pursuits and hobbies with dedication. Learning and memorising the Quran was never an obstacle to his childhood; he enjoys cycling and excels in both football and volleyball.

The qualification of Al Buti (14 years old) for the finals of the Award, now recognised as the largest and most prestigious globally, represents the culmination of a promising journey marked by excellence.

He received his Quranic education at Al Maher Association for the Quran and Its Sciences, an institution dedicated to building an outstanding generation that memorises, understands, and lives by the Book of Allah through specialised programmes, skilled reciters, and memorisation centres supervised by distinguished scholars.

Despite his young age, Abdullah has achieved numerous accomplishments. He won first place among schools in the Farwaniya Educational District in the Quran Recitation Competition in 2025, secured first and second place in the Kuwait Grand Quran Memorisation and Tajweed Competition in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and was awarded first place at the Farwaniya Governorate level as Best Muezzin for Ministry of Education students in 2023.

He also won first place in the Basayer Charity Association Most Beautiful Adhan Competition in 2023 and achieved second place in the Moudhi Barjas Al Sur Mosque Competition for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025.

Family support played a major role in Abdullah’s success. His journey began with his mother, who started teaching him Quran memorisation at the age of nine, helping him memorise the first two parts before enrolling him in specialised Quran circles. The entire family lives in a Quran-centred environment, reviewing memorisation together in a highly encouraging atmosphere that supports retention and mastery.

Abdullah considers balancing academic studies with Quran memorisation to be his greatest challenge, yet the blessings of the Quran have always made difficulties easier - especially through patience in perfecting pronunciation and vocal maqamat through continuous listening and daily recitation.

Abdullah expressed pride and gratitude for reaching the finals of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and said, “Reaching this advanced stage of the Award is an honour and blessing from Allah and the result of years of effort and perseverance. Competing in Dubai proves that the Quran unites hearts despite differences in language, and it is a living embodiment of the universality of Islam.”

He added that participating in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award exposed him to global levels of competition, motivating him to raise his standards of mastery and linguistic performance.

Abdullah possesses many talents. In addition to memorising and reciting the Holy Quran, he enjoys cycling, football, and volleyball. However, his greatest passion remains the Quran, which he considers a way of life. He regularly listens to renowned reciters whom he regards as role models and plans to obtain certified ijazahs with authenticated chains of narration to teach future generations.

Abdullah shared a message for those interested in memorising and reciting the Quran: “Memorisation is not difficult - it is nourishment for the soul. Start immediately, reduce distractions, and you will find that your mind expands to embrace everything. Make use of the time after Fajr, and consistency - even with one page - guarantees mastery. My message is that the Quran is a bridge to peace and the springtime of hearts that never fades, in every time and place.”

The Award's new editions enhance its 28-year journey, attract more talents worldwide, and increase the total prize value to more than AED12 million.