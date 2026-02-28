Dubai Miracle Garden announces free entry for children under 12 through ongoing season

DUBAI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden and home to multiple Guinness World Records, has announced a special seasonal promotion granting free entry to children aged 12 years and below from 1 March until the end of the current season on 31 May.

The initiative is applicable to schools, UAE residents, and international tourists, reinforcing Dubai Miracle Garden’s commitment to delivering accessible, family-focused experiences while further strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading leisure destinations.

Designed to encourage families and educational institutions to make the most of the spring season, the promotion reflects Dubai Miracle Garden’s broader vision of fostering meaningful outdoor engagement. By removing entry barriers for young visitors, the Garden aims to create opportunities for children to connect with nature, creativity, and large-scale floral artistry in an immersive open-air environment.

Spanning over 72,000 square metres and featuring more than 150 million blooming flowers across more than 120 varieties, the Garden continues to redefine landscape design and horticultural innovation. The current season showcases enhanced themed installations, interactive attractions, and signature floral structures that have become synonymous with the destination’s global appeal.

Commenting on the promotion, Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said: “Our vision has always been to create an inclusive destination where families can share memorable experiences surrounded by nature and creativity. By offering complimentary entry for children under 12, we are investing in joy, imagination, and meaningful moments for families visiting from the UAE and around the world. We believe every child should have the opportunity to experience the wonder of Dubai Miracle Garden.”

The promotion is expected to drive increased visits from schools during end-of-term excursions while also providing added value for residents and tourists planning seasonal outings. For international visitors, the initiative enhances Dubai’s portfolio of family-friendly attractions and supports the emirate’s positioning as a global tourism hub that seamlessly blends natural beauty with innovative design.

Since opening in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has welcomed millions of visitors annually, cementing its status as a must-visit landmark. Through continuous reinvestment in new displays and experiential enhancements, the Garden maintains its competitive edge within the international attractions landscape.